Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan to star in Nabeel Qureshi’s next film

The O Rangreza pair is back for a film this time and everyone is brimming with excitement!

Finally, our prayers have been answered and a maverick like Nabeel Qureshi has decided to take Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas on board for his next film, titled Khel Khel Mein.

It is going to be directed by Nabeel Qureshi and produced by his partner, Fizza Ali Meerza, under the banner of Filmwala Pictures. Sajal, who was recently shooting for Jemima Khan’s What’s Love Got To Do With It? in London, first took to Instagram and made the announcement with a picture of a “private and confidential” script:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

Soon after, Bilal Abbas Khan also shared the news and revealed that he will be a part of Nabeel Qureshi’s film.

“Working with the finest producer/director duo in the country for the first time. Iss baar milte hain theatre mei [let’s meet in theater this time],” he posted with a picture of the script.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bilal Abbas Khan (@bilalabbas_khan)

Sajal and Bilal have worked together in the hit drama serial O Rangreza, in which their on-screen pairing was much adored by all and sundry. Sajal has made her film debut alongside Feroze Khan in Anjum Shahzad’s directorial Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay which wasn’t a big success, however she has garnered immense praise for her Bollywood debut, Mom.

Similarly, Bilal Abbas Khan also previously appeared in a film — Thora Jee Le (2017) — which wasn’t noticed. Bilal recently starred in Mehreen Jabbar’s web series, Ek Jhoothi Love Story. The two actors have established themselves in the top tier with their phenomenal performances on television.

Nabeel and Fizza are already waiting to release Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan starrer Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. The duo have also been working on Fatman featuring Ahmed Ali Butt and another web series on Lyari gang war. With all these releases in pipeline, it seems that the two have made the most of the pandemic and worked on many scripts. So, 2021 and the upcoming years are going to be full of entertainment!

We have contacted Nabeel and Fizza for more details on the film. Keep watching this space for more information.

*Cover image: Maria B

comments