Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan & Aiman Khan make it to 30 under 30 Global Asian Stars list

New Year is indeed bringing good news for Pakistan. The nation’s new male sensation, Bilal Abbas Khan, the ever-loving female star, Sajal Aly and the social media star, Aiman Khan have made it to the list of “30 under 20 Global Asian Stars” by the UK’s most influential Asian newspaper, Eastern Eye.

Sajal Aly is one of the most loved female actors in Pakistan and her popularity has only grown in the last few years. She has recently impressed us in Alif and Yeh Dil Mera and is now exploring bigger projects with Jemima Khan’s film. Revealing the actor’s achievement, the publication wrote:

“The 27-year-old actress has had a boss-like presence on Pakistani television for over a decade and established herself as an A-list superstar. She will add to her already burgeoning list of world-class projects with more work in major film and TV productions, where she will be the centre of attention.” Read: Mahira Khan makes it to ‘BBC’s 100 Most Inspiring Women’ of 2020

Bilal has risen to heights of fame with his recent projects like Pyar Ke Sadqay and the currently airing Dunk and even the UK newspaper acknowledges his talent.

“He may have only made his acting debut in 2016, but the Pakistani actor has had a rapid rise since then and starred in a massive number of marvellous projects. The 27-year-old has positioned himself perfectly as the future of film and TV in his country. With more big TV projects on the way, he is one to look out for,” it stated.

Everyone is aware that Aiman Khan is the most popular Pakistani social media star and she receives so much love for a reason.

“She may only be 22-year-old, but the talented actress is already the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram. The small screen superstar has been lighting up television for nearly a decade and has the world at her feet right now. With no shortage of offers, she will pick projects carefully and build on her immense popularity.” the publication wrote.

The list also includes Danyal Zafar and big names like Zayn Malik, Naomi Scott and Rupi Kaur.

comments