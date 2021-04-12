To top
12 Apr

Saji Gul’s upcoming drama Doar is all set to hit your TV screens soon

by Entertainment Desk

Screenwriter Saji Gul announced his upcoming TV serial through a rather creepy and unusual Instagram post featuring Sania Saeed, Ali Abbas and Hina Altaf. The three characters look interesting and their all-black outfits somehow add to the image hinting towards a dark narrative.

The photo shared by the writer features veteran star Sania Saeed standing as a puppeteer, above and controlling Ali Abbas, and Hina Altaf who seem to be acting as her puppets.

“Hitting your Screens Soon,” shared Saji Gul announcing his next drama titled Doar that will star Sania Saeed, Hina Altaf and Ali Abbas.

 

 

He also shared that the drama will air on Geo Entertainment and has been directed by Mazhar Moin.

