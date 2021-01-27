Sajjad Ali’s son debuts with a soulful single ‘Udaas’

Legendary singer Sajjad Ali’s son, Khubi Ali, who we’ve seen more than once in Sajjad ‘s videos either featuring as a model or playing any instrument, has now released his debut single titled Udaas.

Written and composed by Sajjad Ali himself, the song has very melancholic and nostalgic vibe and will remind you of Sajjad’s performances as a teenager. Khubi possess the same soothing and calm voice like his father that will take you on a journey.

Udaas is a song for all the broken-hearted souls who brave their way through life with a smile on their faces and never complain. Khubi croons ‘Kyun udaas phirte ho sardiyoun ki shamoun mein… iss tarah tou hota ha iss tarah ke kamoun mein’ while he walks in a field with a guitar on his back. The video features a serene landscape with calming background music played on flute, guitar and keyboard supported by Khubi’s vocals.

The official description of the song says on YouTube that Khubi is a singer/songwriter and musician who is following his father footsteps and is all set to make his mark in the world of music with a style that is unique to him, and a focus towards making the audiences love his words and melodies.

Everyone who has grown up listening to melodious numbers by Sajjad Ali will love this one. I don’t believe in making unnecessary comparisons but it is a welcoming fact that Khubi sounds like a younger version of his father and it is safe to say that audience will get to hear a soulful voice with a lot of talent for the next two decades.

Watch the song here:

