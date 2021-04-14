To top
14 Apr

Sami Khan tests positive for Covid-19

by Entertainment Desk
Sami

A slew of local celebrities have been infected by the third wave of coronavirus in Pakistan. The latest actor to have contracted the virus is Sami Khan.

Sami took to Instagram to update his fans and added that he has immediately isolated himself. He shared pictures of Quranic verses to praise the Almighty who cures those who are ill.

“I’ve tested positive for covid 19 today and will be isolating myself at my home,” he wrote.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sami Khan 🧿 (@sami_khan.official)

 

“May Allah bless us all with best shifa, ameen. Need your good wishes and prayers,”  he added, requesting for prayers.

Her peers like Shahzad Sheikh, Sumbul Iqbal, Hassan Niazi, amongst others commented to wish him well. We also wish the star to have a speedy recovery!

 

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Geo Entertainment aims to entertain and educate the viewers this Ramazan
Next post
Zainab Abbas feels thrilled to make her debut at Sky Sports
You might also like
#RoyaltiesForArtists: Celebrities thank Faisal Javed Khan for addressing the issue
April 13, 2021
“Saraab has been a huge learning experience,” says Sonya Hussyn
March 16, 2021
Episode 1: Shahzad Sheikh delivers his career’s best performance in ‘Phaans’
February 22, 2021