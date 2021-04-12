To top
12 Apr

Samina Ahmed all set to make her Hollywood debut

by Entertainment Desk
Samina Ahmed

Samina Ahmed, who we can recently see in ARY Digital’s Shehnai, is shooting for a Hollywood project in Thailand, according to her husband Manzar Sehbai.

In his recent post, the veteran actor posted that he has got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Later, someone inquired where Samina ji is and the actor revealed that she is in Thailand for a Hollywood serial.

“She is in Thailand… shooting for a Hollywood serial…will be back on 6th of may,” he replied.

 

Though Manzar sahab didn’t reveal which project Samina Ahmed is working on but many have speculated that it is the famous Ms Marvel, a project of Disney+ and Marvel Studios. Indian Express recently reported that Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is filming for a Marvel Studios project in Bangkok, Thailand. The name of the project has not been revealed, and we do not know if it is a full-fledged film or a Disney+ series. No details about Farhan’s role are yet available either.

Read: Manzar Sehbai & Samina Ahmed to share screen in ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’

We already know that Ms Marvel features Iman Vellani in the titular role. Pakistani actor Nimra Bucha has been cast in a supporting role, while Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is working behind the camera amongst other directors for the film.

Whether it is Ms Marvel or any other film or series, it is indeed a great news that another veteran Pakistani actor has been internationally recognized.

