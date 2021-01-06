Sana Mir tests positive for coronavirus

The second wave of coronavirus has hit Pakistan hard and the number of positive cases are rising alarmingly. The most recent to contract the virus is former captain of Pakistan’s national women’s cricket team, Sana Mir, who shared that she has tested positive on her birthday.

Sana spent her birthday in isolation, however, she was bombarded with love and prayers on social media.

“Thank you for all your wishes and prayers for my birthday and recovery. I have tested positive and only have mild symptoms for now. Informed the people who were in close contact, all are negative till now Alhamdulillah,” she tweeted.

Thank you for all your wishes and prayers for my birthday and recovery. I have tested positive and only have mild symptoms for now. Informed the people who were in close contact, all are negative till now Alhamdulillah. Keep wearing the mask, the act may protect you and others. — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) January 5, 2021

She urged her followers to wear mask and strictly follow all SOPs.

“Keep wearing the mask, the act may protect you and others,” she added.

Unfortunately, Sana had to spent her 35th birthday alone but she feels blessed and grateful that her friends and family made her day memorable with presents and wishes.

“Love always finds a way. I spent my 35th birthday in isolation but the love from friends and family found a way to reach me. It is all due to the goodwill of my parents, their prayers and the absolute Mercy of the One, who never leaves us alone,” she wrote with pictures of all the gifts and treats she had received.

Love always finds a way. I spent my 35th bday in isolation but the love from friends & family found a way to reach me. It is all due to the goodwill of my parents, their prayers & the absolute Mercy of the One, who never leaves us alone. Thank you all 🙏💕 #BlessedAndGrateful pic.twitter.com/ouyOnIBR2z — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) January 5, 2021

We wish Sana a speedy recovery!

