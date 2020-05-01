Sana Safinaz offers Luxury Lawn and Muzlin collections to style versatile Eid looks

While we are stuck in our homes and there are not many options to prepare ourselves for the upcoming festivity of Eid, Sana Safinaz has opened its virtual doors for the fashion savvy. It is time to get out of the gloom and doom that has enveloped us for over a month and shop for your Eid dresses online.

There are ready-to-wear options as well but in case you want a customized jora, call your tailor now to inform that your Eid outfit is on the way. This summer season, Sana Safinaz is offering two luxurious options with premium fabrics and curated designs: Luxury Lawn and Muzlin 2020 collection.

LUXURY LAWN

With exclusive threadwork and embellishments over beautiful prints, the collection has 17 limited edition options in two color-ways. The assortment summarizes the creative spirit of Sana Sanfinaz, which is still shining high in these testing times to provide you a glimmer of joy and hope.

There are many options for everyone’s go-to color, black. This digitally printed lawn shirt with Ottoman inspired embroidery on the neck and hem is an enchanting black option. Another one has Roman inspired embroidery in fiery tones, paired with monochrome chevron print pants and gauze dupatta. You can also get your hands on intricate cutwork in this monochromatic black and white ensemble.

You can also go timeless and classic with champagne tones of cream and yellow. This liberally embroidered pale yellow outfit has a host of colors in embroidery. Paired with cotton printed pants and a cream gauze tulle dupatta, this is perfect for Eid brunch in summer. If you’re looking for something more contemporary, this lime yellow tulle shirt with cream embroidery, running border and jacquard tulle sleeves is all you need to glam up. Pair it with pearls and you’re ready to make a statement.

MUZLIN

With Muzlim Spring/Summer’20 , enter the world of vivacious colors to make your summer more bright and colorful. The collection represents the youthful spirit and self-expression of today’s age. The prints are a mix of classic designs and what is trending at the moment to reflect the fashion of today.

If you like soothing pastels then this Camilla pink and cream outfit will suit your style. With pops of bold hues and color block fusion, this lawn shirt comes with Kashmiri embroidery in red, peach and green. Another option is this sky blue and cream digital printed dress with chiffon dupatta.

If you love the timeless black and red combo then this beautiful mix of cream, black, red and magenta shades on a digitally printed lawn shirt will be your best pick. With a fusion of Mughal and geometric motifs along with floral embroidery, this is paired with dyed black cotton pants and a bold damask monochromatic printed silver chiffon dupatta.

This floral printed lawn shirt with aubergine, sage green, black and cream traditional Persian embroidery is paired with monochromatic Chinese painting-inspired printed cotton pants and a maroon, black, cream and turquoise chiffon printed dupatta.

With a variety of options available in lawn, Sana Safinaz is offering a #StayAtHome online sale as wel, so order now!

