Sana Safinaz revives block print magic in Kurnool 2020 Collection

Sana Safinaz is back again this pre-fall season with a collection that is timeless yet contemporary in its design. The timing is perfect as many of us have started getting back to our daily grind and with that we have to update our wardrobes for low-key festivities at home. The last quarter of the year is usually dedicated to weddings and though everything is happening in controlled conditions, the desire to look your best at an event never fades away.

Sana Safinaz’ Kurnool 2020 Collection is just the right assortment for any formal occasion. It reminds us of old-world charm but in a sweet way. The seven luxe unstitched ensembles in 14 color ways have been crafted to fit our luxurious needs. Here are 4 reasons why Kurnool 2020 should be your first pick this season:

1. Bold hues

The colors are fit for royalty, something women like to wear to look regal. With shades like deep purple, turquoise, magenta, gold, black, royal blue, copper, green, marmalade and ruby red, these ensembles bring ethnic back to our wardrobe.

2. Gold block prints

With intricate finishings, motifs and zari work, the ensembles boasts of age-old classic block print that has been revived with a modern twist. The designs are traditional yet they have a contemporary feel to it. Along with this, distinct Moroccon and chintz motifs, designs inspired by Mughal era, jamawaar bootis are also visible in the collection.

3. Elegant mix of fabrics

A mix of several luxe fabrics is used in this collection, from gold-printed satin, cotton net, organza, digital printed satin, cross-slub fabric, zari dupattas, lawn and cottel.

4. Luxurious designs

The colors complemented the designs which are an example of refined craftsmanship. It is also a great fusion of old and modern aesthetics. The unstitched collection can be tailored as per your choice but the designs available in the catalogue bring out enchanting looks.

The collection is now available in stores and online. So grab your favourite design and style it for the next festive event!

