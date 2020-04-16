Sanam Saeed reports pricey hotel fare, threats & misinformation during quarantine in Pakistan

Sanam Saeed was amongst the cast and crew of upcoming film Ishrat Made in China, who were stuck in Thailand for over two weeks after wrapping the shoot of their film. The others include Shamoon Abbasi, Mohib Mirza and Sara Loren. The actors safely returned to Pakistan on April 14, but unfortunately what followed was not what they had in mind.

Any traveler has to follow a quarantine protocol upon repatriation, guided by WHO, to ensure containment, early detection of coronavirus, case management and prevention. Keeping that in mind, all the people who have returned have quarantined themselves in a hotel. Sanam has been updating about her stay in Islamabad to her followers and friends through Twitter and the accounts are not encouraging.

On Day 1 of quarantine, she thanked the government for ensuring their safe return and documented how they exited the plane in an organized fashion, were screened, got disinfected and went to stay in Hotel Ramada. They were supposed to get tested the NEXT day.

Updates after landing 14th night.

– exit plane in an organized fashion.

– Walk through thermal screening. Get luggage. -Wait in line to board a buss going where?

– Oh hotel Ramada. It’s decent. Get disinfected with a spray machine and check in.

– test next day. So far so good. — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) April 16, 2020

After a few hours, she mentioned that they were served meals for PKR 1000. Later, they were asked to wait for 6 days to get tested.

– Hotel staff in protective suits checked us in one by one. Long but safe process.

– Appointed officials in suits patrol the corridors to ensure everyone stays in.

– Food is brought to the doors at PKR 1000 per meal.

– Not tested yet. Been told to wait another 6 days suddenly. — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) April 16, 2020

On Day 2, Sanam updated that she is staying in windowless room, was asked to pay upfront for the whole week or get transferred to Haji camp until tested.

Day 2/3

– feeling very suffocated in a windowless room. Fresh air is necessary to purify the atmosphere and body.

– Suddenly, asked to pay upfront for the week last night or be packed off to Hajji Camp by 10pm till tested.

– Travellers were not prepared for these surprises. — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) April 16, 2020

She emphasized that travelers, who have already suffered while living abroad in lockdown for two weeks, are not ready for these surprises in the form of finances and delays in testing.

Misinformed

– Travelers already stressed, nervous & financially exhausted after managing 2 weeks of lockdown abroad.

– PIA ticket back cost 111k each.

– Embassy assured people upon arrival the Govt will accommodate us free of cost while we wait 2 days for test & results. — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) April 16, 2020

They were supposed to wait for two days for tests and were ensured that the government will accommodate them. Sanam reiterated that she knows that the government is doing its best to manage the situation but stranded travelers should not be misinformed so that they can anticipate what is going to happen upon arrival.

Over all

– We understand the Govt is doing their best to manage the sitaution. But..

– Stranded travelers need be better informed of what to expect.

– Embassy must clearly state stay options and costs.

– People need to be mentally, physically and financially prepared. — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) April 16, 2020

A message

– the Govt needs us to do our part and follow instructions strictly.

– Deviant behavior causes the next batch trouble. Don’t be selfish.

– @ndmapk@PTIofficial please ensure that appointmented officials provide better, accurate information instead of giving false hopes. — Sanam Saeed (@sanammodysaeed) April 16, 2020

Her fellow actor, Shamoon Abbasi also shared a similar account on his Facebook page, describing how the hotel management is extorting money and threatening them.

comments