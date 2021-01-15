Sanam Saeed & Usman Mukhtar team up for an upcoming film

Sanam Saeed and Usman Mukhtar are two gifted artists and their body of work speaks volumes for their talent. The two have given multiple praiseworthy performances and have now teamed up for an upcoming film which is hopefully going to be a treat for the fans.

Sanam shared a picture of her tent accompanied by a caption hinting at ‘Another role, another tale’. “Cold nights, warm tents, long nights, we were spent. To epic moments, some challenging too, we stuck together and made it through. Many shots and several takes after, we hold on to the love and laughter. Another role, another tale, can’t wait for this ones ship to sail!” she wrote.

The featured image of the post mentioned ‘Meena’ along with her name which could probably be the name of her character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody)

“Tent: Friendship with Sanam Saeed has ended, Usman Mukhtar is my new friend. The tent is mine,” wrote Usman on an Instagram post making his followers curious. There is a tent war going on and everyone wants to know what’s cooking inside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usman Mukhtar Official (@mukhtarhoonmein)

“It’s a film,” revealed Usman Mukhtar in an exclusive chat with Something Haute adding that it feels great to share the screen with Sanam Saeed. “She’s a great actor!”

Sanam too confirmed the news. “There are two different projects happening. Will talk about them much later. Too soon right now,” she said.

We are already waiting to see Sanam in her upcoming movie with Mohib Mirza titled Ishrat Made in China and then there is Haseeb Hassan’s next film — Aan — starring Sanam with Fawad Khan. While it’s too soon for details, we’re just excited to know that we’ll get to see Sanam and Usman star in an upcoming film.

Stay tuned for more news and updates.

comments