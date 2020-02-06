Sania Maskatiya all set to showcase at New York Fashion Week 2020

One of Pakistan’s leading fashion brand and multi-award winning design house Sania Maskatiya is all set to return to the prestigious New York Fashion Week yet again with its Resort 2020 collection this February.

Sania was the first Pakistani designer to showcase her exuberant collection at NYFW, and this time the design house is making a comeback to the New York fashion arena as the designer was selected by The Council of Aspiring American Fashion Designers (CAAFD) which promotes emerging designers.

Symphonic with what is both comfortable and chic, Resort 2020 collection epitomises Sania Maskatiya’s signature femininity in both versatility and verve. Featuring breezy hand-woven fabrics, delicately cut and layered, embroidered with geometric and pastoral motifs, it lends ‘white-on-white’ a freshly fanciful energy. The collection boasts silhouettes from fairy tale to avant-garde, making the Sania Maskatiya Resort 2020 woman ever classic and always à la mode.

2020 marks the third consecutive year for Sania Maskatiya, the first and only Pakistani designer, to officially participate at one of the big four main global fashion events, New York Fashion Week. Sania Maskatiya has been hand-picked and invited by CAAFD for the 2020 edition having previously showcase at NYFW S/S 19 in 2018 and NYFW F/W 19 in 2019.

The NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 edition is scheduled to take place from the 5th to 12th February, 2020.

