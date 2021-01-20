Sania Mirza reveals she contracted coronavirus & it was scary

Tennis star Sania Mirza recently revealed that she had contracted coronavirus at the beginning of the New Year. She was tested positive for it, however, she is now “healthy and absolutely fine”.

“I was lucky to not have any major symptoms for the most part of it, but I was in isolation and the toughest part was to stay away from my 2-year-old and family,” she shared a quick update on social media.

“I can’t even imagine what people and their families are going through when people are sick in hospital all alone and by themselves… it was scary as you aren’t very sure what to expect and hear so many different things and stories… you get a new symptom everyday and the uncertainty of it is extremely hard to deal with not just physically but mentally and emotionally as well..,” she went on to add about the stressful situation that many have been facing all over the globe.

Sania confessed that being away from family was the scariest thing of all. “This virus is no joke,” she exclaimed adding that despite taking precautions, she contracted the virus.

“We must do everything we can to protect our friends and family.. wear your masks, wash your hands and protect yourself and your loved ones.., we are in this fight together,” she concluded.

