Sarmad Khoosat releases title track of ‘Zindagi Tamasha’

Films under Sarmad Khoosat’s banner always introduce new faces or bring forth unfamiliar talent. The cast of his upcoming film Zindagi Tamasha is a testament to the fact. The director also banked on relatively unknown musicians i.e. Saakin the band, who had only two songs to their release when they were roped in.

After the phenomenal success of the film’s first song — Ajj Sik Mitraan Di — which was based on a kalaam by Peer Mehar Ali Shah, Saakin has taken the musical score a notch higher with a beautiful rendition of Punjabi classic Zindagi Tamasha Bani.

The song is an ode to the ‘golden era’ of Pakistani film music; performed and composed by Nimra Gilani, with lyrics by Khwaja Pervaiz and produced by Saakin (Varqa Farhaid, Parham Farhaid, Ibrahim Akram) as well as music production by Ibrahim, Varqa and Shamsher Rana and mixing and mastering by Ibrahim Akram.

The music video, directed by Sundus Hashmi, with Sarmad Khoosat as executive producer, is homage to veterans Khwaja Pervez, Wajahat Attre, Afshaan Jee and Mumtaz Jee.

Keeping in mind the original track, the theme of the video is predominantly black and white set against the backdrop of old Pakistani movies, along with scenes from the film interspersed throughout. The visuals and lyrics sum up the story of the film where we get a hint of our society’s judgmental nature and how there are many prejudices in the circus of life.

Zindagi Tamasha is slated to release on 24th January, 2020 across Pakistan. Watch the title track here:

