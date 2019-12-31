Sarmad Khoosat shares first still from Saba Qamar’s Kamli

With magnificent theatrical performances like No Time to Sleep and Jhaanjar Di Paanwaan Chhankaar, creative genius Sarmad Khoosat’s 2019 was full of promise. However, there is much more in store as the director is stepping into 2020 with two films. While Zindagi Tamasha is expected to release soon, next in line will be Kamli featuring Saba Qamar in a leading role. The director recently shared the first still from the film, revealing another pivotal character played by Sania Saeed.

“Ladies and gents! Before the year ends and we move ahead towards the theatrical release of #zindagitamasha I am sharing the only official photo from the shoot of #kamli so far. The two powerhouses of talent Sania Saeed and Saba Qamar standing tall and mighty,” he wrote along with a picture of the two actors.

The official first look of the film features Saba and Sania in front of a winter-esque landscape. It is a beautiful shot which makes one wonder about the story line of the film. The same happened when the actor-director duo shared few underwater shots of Saba to break the news about the film.

Read: Trailer of Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha removed from YouTube

The director also gave a hint about the theatrical release of Kamli in 2020.

“As soon as we are done with the release of Zindagi Tamasha, post production work will start on Kamli, more to follow February 2020 onwards InshaAllah!” he added.

Sarmad, Saba and Sania have earlier worked together in Manto (2015), which was also directed by him.

comments