Selena Gomez plans to launch beauty line in Pakistan?

Last year, Selena Gomez announced that her makeup line Rare Beauty will officially be launching on September 3rd at Sephora and on RareBeauty.com. She had shared that she enjoyed creating everything and can’t wait for everyone to try the brand. Looks like Pakistan will also have easy access to her beauty brand since it might be launching in Pakistan soon!

The singer took to social media to announce that her brand plans on going global.

“SAVE THE DATE: JULY 1ST, 2021. We’re going global besties!” she announced.

In her post, Selena mentioned that her brand was launching in Turkey, France, Spain, Germany and the Middle East on July 1, 2021. While Pakistan wasn’t mentioned, when a social media user questioned whether there would be a possibility of the brand making it to the Pakistani market, the brand shared a positive response.

“Working to get there soon,” the brand replied.

According to the official website, Rare Beauty is breaking down unrealistic standards of perfection. ​

“Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me,” states the founder, Selena Gomez adding that the brand is on a mission to help everyone celebrate their individuality by redefining what beautiful means.

“This is makeup, made to feel good in, without hiding what makes you unique—because Rare Beauty is not about being someone else, but being who you are,” reads the statement.

