Shaan-e-Pakistan heads to Sri Lanka this year

New year comes with new and exciting list of events to be attended and how can we forget musical and festive gala of Shaan-e-Pakistan Music Achievements (SEPMA). Last year, it was held in Lahore where the work of some of the best musicians in Pakistan was celebrated. This year, the event will be taking over Colombo!

The upcoming fifth edition of Shaan-e-Pakistan, helmed by Huma Nassr, will take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka from 21st to 23rd March. The dates have been officially announced on the event’s official Facebook page.

“An event that will pay tribute to the maestros of our country and will showcase numerous acclaimed singers and international musicians. Promising Shaan-e-Pakistan will be the biggest celebration of Pakistani music on international grounds and what better place to experience that than the scenic capital of Srilanka,” a post on Shaan-e-Pakistan’s page read.

The program will incorporate art, culture, food and everything else that captures the spirit of Pakistan. “Not only will we showcase our musical talent but we will also be promoting the amazing arts and crafts of Pakistan,” another post mentioned.

Slots are available to be booked for the 3-day pop-up exhibition. This is the first event of its kind on international grounds where the music, art and crafts and fashion industry of Pakistan will be promoted. Entries for fashion designers, artists, crafters, businesses, and such are open and they can book their stalls by the 10th of February.

“It will be a complete cultural experience that encourages every aspect of art, culture, food and everything else that encaptures the spirit of Pakistan,” read another post on the page.

Keep watching this space for updates on the show.

