Shaan-e-Pakistan takes celebration of music online with SEPMA 2020

After the unfortunate postponement of the grand event in Sri Lanka, Shaan-e-Pakistan is back to entertain the audiences with the second edition of Shaan-e-Pakistan Music Achievement Awards (SEPMA) and this time it is going digital.

Keeping the restriction of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the digital event led by Huma Nassr, will be both national and international as they have brought together musicians of all genres, providing a platform to discuss, recognize and celebrate music on a global scale.

SEPMA 2020 is a culmination of various performances that will portray the essence of the Pakistani music scene from July to September 2020.

The virtual edition of SEPMA 2020 will consist of:

SEPMA Drum Circle Announcement: To celebrate musicians, performers and music lovers from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, Shaan-e-Pakistan has organised an energetic drum circle announcement to uplift the spirits and raise energy for the inaugural.

SEPMA Digital Summit: A constructive discussion about the future of music in Pakistan which will be honored by the presence of renowned musicians as well as younger artistes.

SEPMA Award Trophy Reveal and Tarana Digital Launch: This is something new and exciting to look forward to. Details will be revealed soon.

SEPMA 2020 Awards Ceremony: Recognition of talented singers and musicians especially rising stars of the country.

Talking about the current world situation, Huma Nassr voiced her concerns and expressed why she opted for a digital show.

“A major concern for my team and I was the safety and responsibility that comes with initiating the process of the show in these COVID times; hence our decision to take it all online,” she said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event this year will be a little different from previous year as it will continue digitally for the foreseeable future. On-ground events are put on hold, and the SEPMA team has re-strategized the award show to be an immersive, entertaining and accessible digital event.

The events, both online and on ground, would not be possible without the immense support of Irfan Pardesi, CEO Zee Foundation who has been the main promoter of the event in the previous editions and recognizes Nassr’s vision. Among the main strategic partners supporting Shaan-e-Pakistan with gusto are Malka Foods and HEMANI, Poet Amir Qureshi, NOVA Color, Social Squad headed by CEO Fahd and Aisha, Koel Gallery by Noorjehan and Aqeel Bilgrami, Ahsan Khaliq, CEO of Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm and Umer Hussein, owner of Sweet Tooth.

Last year, SEPMA took place in Lahore in March 2019. The event opened with a music summit at Shahi Qila in Lahore, followed by a celebration of musical achievements.

Keep watching this space for more updates about SEPMA 2020.

