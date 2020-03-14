Shaan e Pakistan, to be held in Sri Lanka this month, postponed due to Corona Virus outbreak

The upcoming Promising Shaan e Pakistan caravan, scheduled to leave for Sri Lanka on March 20, has been postponed due to the Corona Virus outbreak.

Now in its fifth year, Shaan e Pakistan was flying out to Colombo this year, taking onboard a rich troupe of entrepreneurs, fashion designers and musicians. The three-day event (to take place from March 21-23) covered an extensive exhibition featuring iconic food and beverage brands from Pakistan, a fashion show featuring designers Umar Sayeed, Ali Xeeshan and Humayun Alamgir amongst others, and finally – on day three, which was expected to fall on March 23 (Pakistan Day) – a Salt Arts presentation at the Barefoot Gallery, Colombo. This special edition of the Southasia Ensemble, featuring Ahsan Bari, Rakae Jamil and Hussain Dossa, would have taken some of Pakistan’s most contemporary and promising sounds to Sri Lanka, giving Shaan e Pakistan an unforgettable finale.

“We were very excited to take Shaan e Pakistan to Sri Lanka this year and had many surprise elements planned for Colombo,” Shaan e Pakistan founder Huma Nassr spoke to Something Haute this morning. She shared this information from Colombo, where she and her team have been stationed for the past ten days, preparing for a seamless show. “We are all very passionate about promoting Pakistan in the best possible light, as we have been doing for the past four seasons. Unfortunately the Corona Virus outbreak is a global pandemic that we must take seriously and therefore, in the better interest of our delegates as well as guests, we have decided to postpone the event. Inshallah we will continue working on it, and will return even stronger, once the travel advisories are lifted.”

As events and public gatherings are being effectively cancelled and/postponed globally, this decision of rescheduling the upcoming Shaan e Pakistan is both wise and responsible.

