Shaan e Pakistan will bounce back even stronger: Huma Nassr shares her plans

The Promising Shaan e Pakistan caravan is a renowned Pakistani initiative that represents the rich culture of our country globally and the force behind the event, Huma Nassr was all set to set new benchmarks this year by taking it to Sri Lanka in March. However, the world faced a paradigm shift of sorts when the COVID-19 pandemic hindered all her plans at the eleventh hour.

As events and public gatherings were cancelled or postponed globally, Huma took the responsible decision of rescheduling the Shaan e Pakistan event in Colombo. But with musicians, designers and entrepreneurs on board for an event of such grandeur and magnitude, she had to face financial and logistical setbacks.

“It took me over a year to organize content that would aid in taking Pakistani talent to Sri Lanka. I invested multiple resources, time and the trust we have gained over the years; we had planned each step with dedication and fervor. The show was a whirlwind of music, fashion, culture, food, art and everything else that encapsulates the spirit of Pakistan,” Huma reminisced with Something Haute.

The unfortunate postponement

“I was in Sri Lanka, waiting with my entire team to welcome the maestros, legendary designers, journalists and the whole troupe of Shaan e Pakistan, to be welcomed with full energy and the best of plans. I had paid attention to every single detail, from their stay to all the beautiful events and activities, which would serve the purpose of business barters and make the whole experience larger than life. I consider myself not a filmmaker, but a director and producer who is bringing life to a real-life event that was all about Pakistan,” she added.

Unfortunately, she had to take a brief pause but her spirits are still high.

“As a women entrepreneur, I started my journey in 2015 and have since then never stopped to bring light to the real talent of Pakistan. This is why I believe, till this day, that I have endless support from those who trust my vision. I would like to also say that nothing would have been possible without my dedicated team,” Huma said.

An optimist, Huma Nassr finds a blessing even in adversity

Huma is still taking it in her stride; she believes that what happened has only made her more passionate and resolute to work on a much bigger and better plan.

“The unfortunate halt, obviously, came with big losses. Not just me but my team too suffered in the process. I have always been a person who powers through difficult times but after having a discussion with my stakeholders and patrons, I decided to call off the event. With my vision so close to completion, the decision was tough, but I value nothing more than the health and well-being of those around me. However, despite all these setbacks, I considered the circumstances were a plan from God for me,” she said.

She explained how, for a moment, she was shattered and then she pulled herself up because desperate times call for desperate measures.

“Being so passionate about my work and my vision, I was extremely disheartened. It took me some time to get back and now that I realize that it was all part of a greater plan for me and Shaan e Pakistan, I am back now stronger and unshakable. I learnt to take things with a grain of salt and move on.”

What’s in store now?

The organizers are getting back on their feet, just like most of the world. Huma strongly feels that it is time to embrace the challenges of the day and make a score by uplifting each other.

“I had planned to bring the strength of all industries of Pakistan under one umbrella, the aim of which makes Shaan e Pakistan not fall but helps it to bounce back even stronger,” Huma stated, noting that her passion is her driving force.

“With my vast experience in the field, I have learnt to always hold my head up high, trusting myself, trusting the process and trusting my team,” she added.

Shaan e Pakistan Music Awards

“Shaan e Pakistan will be announcing the second edition of its music awards soon. The Promising Shaan e Pakistan Festival will hopefully be back in 2021. We will announce the dates towards the end of 2020 and that’s all I can reveal right now. But till that happens, Shaan e Pakistan is working on more projects and one of them is due to release very soon,” Huma shared.

Her plans for the 2021 edition

Huma strongly believes in where there is a will, there is a way! She intends to keep in mind that the world is going through a dark phase and in order to emerge triumphant, efforts need to be made in all respects.

“If God has given us this phase, we definitely have to accept it and vow to rise together and support each other. Keeping this in mind, I have been working hard to raise spirits in these hard times. I believe that I am a creative individual who has learned to overcome and adapt without letting my vision and mission fade,” she said.

“I have come up with an amazing version of my previous show, which will be completely digital. I am determined to do justice to the music and musicians of Pakistan and to raise spirits by keeping the music industry motivated and thriving,” she added.

Braahtii Organics

“I am the proud owner of my fashion brand called Braahtii by Huma Nassr and it served as a channel for me to keep being creative and rising above the COVID-19 situation. I created an organic product and aimed to bring South Asian crafts inspired by Colombo. I wanted to pay tribute to Sri Lanka and its beauty and I would like to keep promoting peace and harmony between our nations. I have modeled for my own line, keeping in mind social distancing. Shaan e Pakistan stands for the promotion of not only Pakistan’s talent but introduces the gems of other countries to us as well because just like music, talent has no boundaries either,” Huma shared.

Wrapping up our conversation, Huma touched upon how she aims to provide the nation with quality entertainment that they deserve.

“I understand that the COVID situation is scary, confusing and frustrating. We at Shaan e Pakistan promise to lift your mood and spirits. We care for your mental health and want to keep you engaged in the beautiful and energetic journey of what defines SEPMA, Shaan-e-Pakistan and Huma Nassr,” she concluded.

