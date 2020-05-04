Shah Rukh Khan turns singer to perform a feel-good anthem for virtual concert

Several Bollywood stars recently came together for an #IforIndia virtual concert hosted by Karah Johar. Among those, in a rare sighting, Shah Rukh Khan sang an adorable feel-good song, about survival in lockdown. The video of the song featured SRK in his home, performing the song alongside his son AbRam. The endearing father-son duo played around while singing the song.

The 2-minute song was created by singer-composer Badshah and written by Sainee Raj in collaboration with Badshah as well. The song called, Sab Sahi Ho Jayega features a cute violin soundtrack with lyrics that will make you smile ear to ear.

Some of the lyrics include, “Shows dekh dekh kar thak chuka hu, Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao ga kar pakk chuka hu [Tired of watching shows and singing Bella ciao]”… “Time kitna bura chal raha hai, SRK bhi singer ban raha hai [How bad must the time be that even SRK has turned into a singer]”.

It seems like a mellow version of 3 Idiot’s song All iz Well, where Aamir Khan introduced a way to convince ourselves to feel good by chanting the slogan ‘all is well’. Perhaps Sab Sahi Ho Jayega (Everything will be okay) can be our slogan throughout this uncertain period so we can keep ourselves hopeful!

The song was a part of the #IforIndia concert organized to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. The concert began with Zoya Akhtar giving the introductory speech followed by Akshay Kumar performing a poem, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s song and a lot more. Celebrities like Zakir Hussain, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah, Raja Kumar, Jay Sean, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar and more were also part of the concert.

