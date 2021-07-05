Shah Rukh Khan wants Alia Bhatt to sign him up for her next production

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut as a producer with her upcoming project, Darlings. To share her feelings about this new venture, she took to Instagram and posted photos of her reading the script on the set.

“Day one of DARLINGS!” she wrote. “My first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor)”.

She revealed that out of fear, she reached the set 15 minutes before time.

“I don’t know what it is.. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. I dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!”

Alia went on to add that she feels that this is probably a good thing, though.

“I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t – because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care,” she stated requesting her fans for luck and love.

Her Dear Zindagi co-star, king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan replied to her on Twitter with a request and a commitment.

“After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional … promise!” he wrote.

“I could ask for nothing more … done deal signed!” replied Alia, sending love to her “favourite”.

While Shah Rukh Khan may not be acting in this project, he is already involved in the making.

According to The Indian Express, Darlings is a dark comedy about a mother-daughter duo, co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

“I am really excited to be part of Darlings; it’s a powerful story with a lot of humour and doses of dark comedy. I am thrilled to have Darlings as my first film as producer, that too in collaboration with my favourite, Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies,” the actor-producer was quoted as saying when the teaser released in March.

The film comes with a statutory warning that offending women can be very dangerous for your health!

