Shahid Afridi launches his new skincare line

Shahid Afridi is one cricketer who loves to be an all-rounder in every field; after a running a successful Shahid Afridi Foundation and a menswear line, he has now ventured into beauty sector with a skincare line which has an interesting name, to say the least.

Endearingly called Lala, Shahid has named his product range “Ooh Lala” and we have no words to describe how we feel about the name. The star has followed the likes of Waseem Badami, Aijaz Aslam and Ayesha Omar and has joined the beauty industry with a boom.

He made the announcement on Pakistan Day on Twitter.

On this Pakistan Day, I am bringing ‘Ooh Lala’ from the world of @Hopecare10. @OohLalapk offers premium quality Personal care products for both men & women so they feel confident and shine like a star !#Oohlala #ChamakDamak #HameshaChamaktayRaho #Hopecare #PakistanDay pic.twitter.com/0F7pnT2KBs — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 23, 2021

“On this Pakistan Day, I am bringing ‘Ooh Lala’ from the world of @Hopecare10. @OohLalapk offers premium quality Personal care products for both men & women so they feel confident and shine like a star!” he wrote.

The cricketer also attached a video of his product’s first ad where we can see Afridi using his own newly-launched facewash, shampoo and hairspray and emerge like a true star. Even the tagline of his brand emphasizes on star power as its says “hamesha chamakte raho… logon ke dilon mein bastay raho.”

The skincare products are marketed for both men and women, and are available here.

comments