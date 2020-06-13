To top
13 Jun

Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19 and asks fans for prayers

Shahid Afridi

With Coronavirus cases increasing drastically day-by-day in Pakistan, it’s more near to us than ever. The former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, Shahid Afridi, has just announced that he too has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been unwell since a few days.



The cricket star made the announcement via a post on his Twitter account.

 

 

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately, I’m COVID positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” he wrote.

The list of celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19 is increasing by the day. So far we know that Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, Naveed Raza, Abrar Ul Haq, Rubina Ashraf, Sakina Samo, Vasay Chaudhry and Shafaat Ali, have contracted the virus.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Shahid Afridi. We hope he has a speedy recovery. This, however, should be a wake up call for people still struggling to grasp the gravity of the situation. People need to practice precaution and social distancing more than ever to help the country gain control of this situation.

