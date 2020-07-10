Shahroz Sabzwari & Minal Khan to appear together in another drama

Minal Khan and Shahroze Sabzwari are both good actors who fit well together as an on-screen couple. They were previously seen sharing screen in drama serial Hassad and their chemistry was lauded quite a bit. Now, according to an announcement made by ARY Digital, the two are all set to appear in yet another drama by the channel.

The channel made the announcement via its Instagram account:

“We can definitely expect some amazing on-screen chemistry from Shahroz Sabzwari and Minal Khan in their upcoming drama which will be coming soon on ARY Digital!” read the caption.

During their previous drama, Hassad, Shahroz’s character Armaan passed away in the first few episodes, leaving behind a grieving widow, Naintara (Minal) to face society’s wrath. The show had an overall sad undertone. We can’t wait to see what theme this drama is set around.

Minal is currently starring in her first negative role in Jalan and Shahroze is a part of the cast of Dil Ruba, opposite Hania Aamir and other actors.

comments