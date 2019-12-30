Shahroz Sabzwari & Syra Shahroz are separated, not divorced

Fan were heartbroken over the weekend as rumours started circulating on social media that celebrity couple Syra Shahroz and Shahroz Sabzwari are getting divorced. The news came as a shock to many, however, according to recent media reports the two are only separated and haven’t filed for a divorce.

Shahroz Sabzwari has clarified that the two are just separated for the time being. They have not been together for the last six months but are not divorced.

Unfortunately, the tittle-tattle didn’t end at divorce as a few rumour-mongers also claimed that model Sadaf Kanwal is allegedly involved in the separation. Shahroz had to address this assumption as well.

“They’ve dragged Sadaf Kanwal into it and I’ve only known her for a month and that too, just as a friend. Syra left the house 6 months ago, it was her decision. That said, there’s been no khula or divorce; we’re just separated at the moment,” he said.

Shahroz’s father, renowned actor Behroze Sabzwari also spoke about the matter and said that it is an extremely private matter.

“There is an ongoing conflict, just like there is in every family. The couple is going through something that we’re hoping will resolve and they are trying as well. However, dragging a third person into the matter in immoral. She is also someone’s daughter, just like Syra is our daughter. She is the mother of our grandchild and we love her,” Bahroze said.

He also said that Syra is currently staying with her ailing father and the two got married with their own will so everyone’s hoping they will resolve things on their own.

Syra and Shahroz tied the knot seven years ago and have a daughter together.

