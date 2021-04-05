Shajrahh by Fahad Hussayn reconstructs cultural heritage with colours & textures

Eid is the time when Muslims connect best with their roots and cultural heritage, and thus vintage glam also dominates Pakistan’s fashion landscape during the festivities, with designs and clothes that highlight the spirit of celebration in its purest form. Ace designer Fahad Hussayn has linked these ideas of heritage and luxury in his Signature Eid Spring/Summer’21 Lawn Collection “Shajrahh” that resonates with the idea of Pakistani fashion, reconstructing the heritage that was once cherished by all and sundry.

Fahad Hussayn is known for weaving tales of grandeur in his designs. Textures and colours play a significant part in his collections and he aces at mixing traditional surfaces with outstanding artistry that depict splendor even in its simplicity. His latest lawn collection exudes the same vibe where the majestic tapestry, though diverse and contemporary, is deeply rooted in culture and refined.

An interplay of colours & textures

The designer has delved deep into a kaleidoscope of colours as deep as the forest and as serene as the skies. You can find a homogenous blend of pinks and pastels rendered with modern-day techniques and silhouettes, as well as darker hues with traditional craftsmanship to remind us of our splendid glory. Each ensemble of the lawn collection is an ode to summer festivities and exudes an emotion that we can relate to in our hearts. It truly portrays how colours play a huge role in keeping our real culture alive.

The pastels are an earnest recognition of the calmness that we experience when we are closer to our roots. With intricate embroidered work and a royal semblance, the pink number is a work of elegance befitting a queen.

Lawn with opulence

Multi-coloured embroideries with a fusion of patterns and prints have a regal conventional vibe, which gives the luxurious collection an essence of traditional heirlooms that have been passed down from generations. The aqua, black and hot pink numbers feature an eclectic interplay of vibrant hues with rich floral motifs and exquisite embellishments.

Shajrahh by Fahad Hussayn is undoubtedly going to be a definite pick for every classy woman to celebrate the tradition of lawn. The Eid Lawn SS ’21 collection will launch on 6th April, however, pre booking is now live in stores and online.

