Shakira, Coldplay and other artists to perform for a coronavirus equity concert

Coronavirus is still on an unbelievable rise in the US, like in many countries around the globe, while testing and treatments aren’t available to many people. To urge world leaders towards changing this, many celebrities are coming together to host a virtual concert while in isolation to highlight awareness for the disproportionate effect of COVID-19 on marginalised communities. The event called Global Citizen: Unite for Our Future is being organized by Global Citizen in partnership with the European Commission.

The aim of the event is to bring “systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the colour of their skin…” said the organization founder Hugh Evans in a statement.

The concert will air on the 27th of June worldwide, comprising panel discussions, interviews and concerts. The concert will feature performances from Shakira, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Coldplay, Christine and the Queens, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle and Yemi Alade.

Other featuring celebrities include Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Olivia Colman, Ken Jeong and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The show will be live on several outlets including NBC, Twitter, MTV and YouTube.

comments