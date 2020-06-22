To top
22 Jun

Shakira, Coldplay and other artists to perform for a coronavirus equity concert

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, Featured
coronavirus

Coronavirus is still on an unbelievable rise in the US, like in many countries around the globe, while testing and treatments aren’t available to many people. To urge world leaders towards changing this, many celebrities are coming together to host a virtual concert while in isolation to highlight awareness for the disproportionate effect of COVID-19 on marginalised communities. The event called Global Citizen: Unite for Our Future is being organized by Global Citizen in partnership with the European Commission.



The aim of the event is to bring “systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the colour of their skin…” said the organization founder Hugh Evans in a statement.

 

 

The concert will air on the 27th of June worldwide, comprising panel discussions, interviews and concerts. The concert will feature performances from Shakira, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Coldplay, Christine and the Queens, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle and Yemi Alade.

 

 

Other featuring celebrities include Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Olivia Colman, Ken Jeong and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The show will be live on several outlets including NBC, Twitter, MTV and YouTube.

 

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Pakistani celebrities share heartfelt wishes on Father’s Day
Next post
Is Dr Haris’ entry in Sabaat everything you were hoping for?
You might also like
Bilal
Bilal Maqsood tests positive for coronavirus
June 22, 2020
Wajahat Rauf
Wajahat Rauf shares how he recovered from coronavirus
June 18, 2020
Rahim Shah
Rahim Shah tests positive for coronavirus
June 15, 2020
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.