2 Apr

Shamoon Abbasi appeals to the government to fly back Pakistanis stranded in Thailand

by Entertainment Desk
Shamoon Abbasi, along with other actors including Sanam Saeed, Sara Loren and Mohib Mirza and crew members are stuck in Thailand following the suspension of international flight operations due to the coronavirus global pandemic.



As a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus, Pakistan closed all international flights on the 21st of March without any warning whatsoever. Everybody was patiently waiting for the government to announce special flights to bring back Pakistanis around the world who were waiting to get back to their country. Which they did however, Thailand did not seem to be on the list. This left Shamoon Abbasi and his fellow actors worried for their return to Pakistan.

The team was in Thailand since February to shoot for the film, Ishrat Made In China but got stuck just days before their departure. Shamoon Abbasi took to his social media to appeal to the government to reconsider sending a flight to Thailand to bring back the 21 member cast and crew along with some other Pakistanis who are stranded in Thailand due to the spontaneous lockdown.

 

Gepostet von Shamoon Abbasi am Mittwoch, 1. April 2020

 

In his video, he explained his ordeal that how they were supposed to fly back after their pack up on the 25th March. However, before they could, the Pakistani airspace was closed. He said that they were patiently waiting for the government to announce special flights to bring back Pakistanis however they were left disappointed that Thailand was not on the list.

 

 

“We are almost 150 people who are stuck here. And it’s my request to the PM to please take a look at this case,” he said. He also added, “We just want to come back to our country and our families. Being away from them is causing us anxiety. Please try to figure out a way to bring us back somehow.”

He also said that all of them are willing to undergo any and every screening that is necessary along with the 14-day quarantine period required of international travellers.

“I want to personally request to the government and to Imran Khan. We’re a part of your country and we’re working for the country,” he concluded.

