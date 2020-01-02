Shamoon Abbasi shares first look of ‘Delhi Gate’

Actor-director Shamoon Abbasi, who gave us Durj last year, has a number of projects lined up for 2020. On New Year’s Eve Shamoon announced that he is geared up to grace the big screen in an upcoming film — Delhi Gate — in which he will be playing an antagonist.

Taking to Instagram, Shamoon shared the first look of the film, announcing that it will come out this year. “The year 2020 starts with a bang. The first look is here. Delhi Gate to hit cinemas in 2020,” Shamoon posted.

Delhi Gate is a romantic thriller where he will be playing the role of ‘Malik Gold’, the primary antagonist in the film. The film will be related to one of the 13 gates of the old walled city of Lahore. Shamoon had shared the look of his character a few months ago on his Instagram.

Directed by Nadeem Cheema and written by Mohammad Kamal Pasha, Delhi Gate stars Javed Sheikh, Roma Michael, Yasser Khan, Qavi Khan, Suzain Fatima, Rashid Mehmood, Khalid Butt, Saud and Sheheryar Cheema. The film is currently in its shooting phase. It is expected to release later this year.

