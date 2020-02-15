To top
Shamoon Abbasi’s upcoming film Dhai Chaal’s first trailer just dropped

by The Haute Team
After his directorial debut with Durj, Shamoon Abaasi just released the trailer of his upcoming film, Dhai Chaal. The movie revolves around the struggles faced by the people of Balochistan in their everyday lives in order to keep peace and harmony in the region. 



Actor and director Shamoon Abbasi, however, will not be playing a hero in this movie. Instead, he will be playing the role of RAW agent, Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sent to Balochistan to sabotage the CPEC project. He was arrested by the Pakistani authorities in 2016.

 


Along with Shamoon, Ayesha Omar will take on the role of a strong journalist, Kanwal who is struggling to cover the harsh realities faced by the people of Balochistan.

 

 

Ayesha Omar reveals details about her character in ‘Dhai Chaal’

The movie has been directed by Taimoor Sherazi and produced by Dr Irfan Ashraf. Along with this, Faiza Chaudhary is the writer behind the seemingly impactful story. The cast also includes Rasheed Naz, Adnan Shah Tipu, Saleem Mairaj and Humayun Ashraf.

Watch the trailer here:

 

Here's who our celebrities would like to share their Valentine's Day with!
