To top
13 Feb

Shaniera Akram shares her experience of working in first film

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, Featured
Shaniera

It’s no news that Shaniera Akram has been shooting for her debut film, Money Back Guarantee, and her husband Wasim Akram is also a part of the same project. However, more details of the projects have been kept under wraps and we, like most her fans, are curious to know what part she is playing in the film.



Shaniera recently shared her experience of working with debut director Faisal Qureshi and the rest of the cast. She took to Instagram and posted a picture from her shoot. It seems that the shooting proved to be a roller coaster ride for the debutante.

Read: Money Back Guarantee is a guaranteed laugh riot, says Mani

“A nervous Shaniera behind the scenes of my first movie! My twelve days on set included a sprained ankle, a bathroom lock in, a painful tetanus shot, sleepless nights, loads of Lays masala chips, a romantic moment and an unforgettable chandelier stunt that gave me an out of body experience,” she wrote.

“Do you think I should get a money back guarantee???? What an amazing experience working with the great Faisal Qureshi and such an awesome cast!” Shaniera asked rhetorically taking a jibe at the film’s title.

 

 

Money Back Guarantee boasts of an ensemble cast starring Fawad Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Kiran Haq, Mani, Wasim Akram and many more notable names of the industry. We can’t wait to see Shaneira on the big screen.

Keep watching this space for more updates.

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
In pictures: Sania Maskatiya’s Resort 2020 collection at New York Fashion Week
You might also like
Money Back Guarantee
Money Back Guarantee is a guaranteed laugh riot, says Mani
November 6, 2019
Fawad Khan
Fawad Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Wasim Akram, Jan Rambo & more will be seen together in a film
October 24, 2019
Shaniera Akram makes daily commute easier for deserving people
October 10, 2019
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.