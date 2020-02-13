Shaniera Akram shares her experience of working in first film

It’s no news that Shaniera Akram has been shooting for her debut film, Money Back Guarantee, and her husband Wasim Akram is also a part of the same project. However, more details of the projects have been kept under wraps and we, like most her fans, are curious to know what part she is playing in the film.

Shaniera recently shared her experience of working with debut director Faisal Qureshi and the rest of the cast. She took to Instagram and posted a picture from her shoot. It seems that the shooting proved to be a roller coaster ride for the debutante.

“A nervous Shaniera behind the scenes of my first movie! My twelve days on set included a sprained ankle, a bathroom lock in, a painful tetanus shot, sleepless nights, loads of Lays masala chips, a romantic moment and an unforgettable chandelier stunt that gave me an out of body experience,” she wrote.

“Do you think I should get a money back guarantee???? What an amazing experience working with the great Faisal Qureshi and such an awesome cast!” Shaniera asked rhetorically taking a jibe at the film’s title.

Money Back Guarantee boasts of an ensemble cast starring Fawad Khan, Gohar Rasheed, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Kiran Haq, Mani, Wasim Akram and many more notable names of the industry. We can’t wait to see Shaneira on the big screen.

