Sharing is caring: Kubra Khan urges fans to help the needy amidst coronavirus scare

People have started hoarding medical as well as food supplies amidst the coronavirus panic. In this troubling time, Kubra Khan has been using her platform to educate fans about taking adequate precautions against beating the virus as well as helping other people.

Most people in Pakistan do not even have the resources to buy food at the current hiked prices let alone to stock up for months. To urge people to focus on the bigger picture, Kubra took to her Instagram and reminded people to be kind towards each other.

“In a time like this when people are helplessly out of jobs. Let’s share. Let’s help. As many as we can,” she said, adding, “This is a test for humanity. I promise to do my part. It’s a humble request. Even if your employees are given off. Try to pay them. Help whoever you can…”

She also wants people to stop being selfish. “Sabka rizq likha aata hai, kisi ki madad karne sey aapka rizq kam nahi hoga (Everybody’s sustenance is already decided, by helping somebody else, yours won’t be affected.)”

Kubra had previously uploaded another post on Covid-19 to shed some light on taking precautions against this deadly virus. She called it ‘survival of the fittest’.

“Take your daily vitamins, strengthen your immune system. Wash hands often, use hand sanitizers, wear masks and gloves when outside, keep in check with body temperature (It needs to be much under 100f ) eat clean, exercise at home and lastly, the toughest one for many, self isolate.” She ended her statement by saying that all we can try to do is take precautions to save not only ourselves but our family and friends and the rest is up to Allah,” she had written.

While it is definitely not an easy time, the least we can do is help people and educate others about staying safe and keeping others safe. We applaud Kubra for using her platform to create some good!

