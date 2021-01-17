Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy listed among the most prolific Asian movie directors

Two-time Academy Award-winning film-maker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy has been featured as one of the top 18 movie directors from Asia, alongside Academy Award winner director Bong Joon-Ho who has been selected as jury president of the 78th Venice International Film Festival.

Bong’s film Parasite (2019) brought him global fame as it was the first South Korean film to win Best International Feature Film and Best Picture at the Oscars.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy feels elated to be featured in the list.

“Now that’s a cool list to be a part of! Thank you @tatlerhongkong. Look forward to the adventures 2021 brings!” she shared.

“Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy wears a lot of hats. She’s a journalist, an activist and also a filmmaker, most known for her work that put the spotlight on the inequality that women face. Because of this, she has received two Academy Awards, six Emmy Awards and a Knight International Journalism Award. To honour her achievements and contributes, the Government of Pakistan bestowed her the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2012. The same year, she was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine. Obaid-Chinoy is also the first female director to have two Academy Awards at just 37 years old. Her award-winning film includes the documentary, Saving Face (2012) and the biographical A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness (2015). The latter was so impactful that after seeing the film, the Pakistani prime minister said that he will change the law on honour killing after seeing it,” stated the publication.

The list also highlights Park Chan-wook, Wong Kar-wai, Hou Hsiao-hsien, and Antoinette Jadaone among other remarkable filmmakers from Asia.

Saving Face (2012), A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness (2015), Song of Lahore (2015) are a few of the most notable works of the filmmaker. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will also be directing the next and much-anticipated series in the Marvel franchise along with Meera Menon, Adil El Arbi, and Bilall Fallah.

