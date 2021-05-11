To top
11 May

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy releases short film ‘Women in Media’

by Entertainment Desk

Two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy has released a short film titled Women in Media that addresses the struggles and oppression women working in the media industry face on a regular basis. The short film is part of the ‘White in the Flag’ initiative that aims to give voice to the minorities in Pakistan and highlight the issues they face.

“Women working in the media industry in Pakistan face intimidation and oppression often on a daily basis,” wrote Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy sharing a clip of the short film on Instagram.

 

 

Women in Media presents the stories of three veteran female journalists, Farzana Ali, Tanzeela Mazhar and Farhat Javed, all of whom describe their individual experiences with harassment.

“Through their brave stories, we understand how some women have to face a constant struggle just to prove their worth in their respective professions.”

“According to the International Federation of Journalists, almost one in two female journalists in Pakistan have experienced gender-based violence in the course of their work,” reads the text highlighting the systematic oppression women face on a daily basis at work in the media industry in Pakistan.

The 9-minute long film concludes with images of female journalists who have been killed or kidnapped as a consequence of joining the profession they cherished.

The film can be seen here:

 

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Teaser Review: Pardes starring Sarmad Khoosat and Shaista Lodhi makes viewers emotional
Next post
Naimal Khawar suggests five ways to take care of your mental health
You might also like
White in the Flag
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches Pakistan’s first digital platform for minorities
March 29, 2021
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy listed among the most prolific Asian movie directors
January 17, 2021
Nimra Bucha makes her way to Hollywood with Ms. Marvel
December 13, 2020