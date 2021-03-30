Sheheryar Munawar, Asad Siddiqui & Humaima Malick to star in Sakina Samo’s next film

Veteran actor, director and producer Sakina Samo made her big directorial debut with Intezaar. The film wasn’t released in Pakistan due to coronavirus, however, it went on to win great fame and recognition globally. Now the legendary star, who has recently received the Pride of Performance Award (2020), is moving on to her next big project.

She has announced her next film which will star Sheheryar Munawar, Asad Siddiqui and Humaima Malick.

“By the grace of Allah, I am able to announce some details about my next film. I am so pleased to say Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui and Asad Siddiqui (not related!) are confirmed cast members,” she shared on Instagram.

Apart from the cast members, she also shared a few details regarding the plot.

“I’m humbled and proud to be directing a story set in interior Sindh,” she further shared adding that it is a love story inspired by true events and characters.

“All I can say at this point is it’s a love story inspired by true events and characters. It’s a script that I’ve been mulling over for decades, finally, I’ve put pen to paper!”

The name of the film is yet to be announced. Stay tuned for more updates.

