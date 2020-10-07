Sheheryar Munawar shares details about his accident and recovery

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, a fan favourite for his good looks and screen presence, was last seen on the big screen in hit film Parey Hut Love, for which he has picked up an award. He’s also busy these days, filming for his upcoming drama serial with Maya Ali. Thori Si Mohabbat is most certainly on the drama serials to look out for. Now while Sheheryar isn’t ever super active on his social media, he drop in every now and then, to interact with fans. So his eerie silence, in the last few months, had his followers worried.

Here’s what happened.

Explained over a detailed IG post, the star described how he got into an accident two months ago, while riding his motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza. Saved because he was wearing protective gear, he did end up with a dislocated shoulder.

“So, I’ve been getting a lot of messages from my Facebook/Instagram family asking why I have been inactive for the past two months. Well firstly, I apologize for being MIA,” Sheheryar wrote.

The Parey Hut Love actor shared how the accident took place and also gave some life-saving safety tips for his followers.

“So about two months back I had taken a trip up North, and while ridding my motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza I got into an accident (may I just ad, right before the accident, I witnessed the most beautiful sunset and that Hunza is just 😍). If it wasn’t for my helmet/protective gear it could have been much worse – kids take note; 1. Motorcycles are cool but very dangerous 2. Always wear full protective gear.”

The actor had to fly to London for his surgery and gave a shoutout to the amazing team at the hospital where he was operated.

“I had seriously messed up my shoulder (a dislocation, torn muscles and ligaments) and had to fly to London for surgery. I was operated upon a month and a half back and thanks to my amazing surgeon, DR Ali Noorani @theshouldersurgeon Alhamdulillah I am now out of my sling and fully mobile and up to no good again 😁 A shout out to the amazing team at the @harleystreetspecialisthosp who made the entire process super smooth, the Ho Mann Jahan star concluded.

We wish Sheheryar the best of health and a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back on screen soon!

