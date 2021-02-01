Sheheryar Munawar shares health update with fans

Sheheryar Munawar recently made his television comeback with the currently airing drama, Pehli Si Muhabbat alongside his Parey Hut Love costar, Maya Ali. Fans were happy to see their favourite on-screen couple to return to the small screen with a drama that looks filmi and beautiful.

Read More: Episode 1: Pehli Si Muhabbat begins on an engaging note

Sheheryar Munawar, who looks great in the drama previously shared a post about hitting rock bottom and going through depression after facing an accident. “I got into a motorbike accident and had to undergo surgery. Mobility was completely restricted and relying on others to help me do the most basic tasks was emotionally traumatic, to say the least. I was on strong meds and was eating the weight of my emotions in carbs,” he had shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui (@sheheryarmunawar)

The actor has now shared another heartfelt post on Instagram appreciating the quality treatment he received in Pakistan when the lockdown restricted him to travel abroad.

“Appreciation post for my buddy Dr. Umer Butt and his team for taking great care of me. Due to the lockdown situation in London, I couldn’t go for my follow-up surgery but I was happy to get the same treatment in Pakistan,” he wrote.

The Parey Hut Love star expressed his gratitude to all his followers on social media for showering him with love and support. “To my social media family: I’m better Allhumdulillah and already on my way to recovery. Inshallah, I will be getting back to work very soon,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui (@sheheryarmunawar)

Sheheryar had taken a trip up North, and while riding his motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza, he got into an accident. He had shared the news in October, last year where he used his experience to spread awareness regarding using helmets while riding a motorbike.

“If it wasn’t for my helmet/protective gear it could have been much worse – kids take note; 1. Motorcycles are cool but very dangerous 2. Always wear full protective gear,” he had shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui (@sheheryarmunawar)

We wish him a speedy recovery!

comments