Shehzad Hameed’s documentary ‘Pakistan’s Himalayan Meltdown’ wins in Japan

Documentary filmmaker and journalist, Shehzad Hameed has been currently making headlines and gaining international recognition for all the right reasons. He has been on a winning streak making Pakistan proud through his craft that aims to address issues that demand attention.

In March 2021, his documentary Bangladesh’s Delta Disaster won Best Documentary at the Madras Independent Film Festival and the Tagore International Film Festival 2021 and later last month his documentary on the Himalayan Deltas won at the Green Image Film Festival in Japan.

Pakistan’s Himalayan Meltdown investigates the environmental and geopolitical concerns created by water supply from melting glaciers.

The film was nominated at the Green Image Film Festival amongst 177 out of which only 12 were selected by members of the Hitotsubashi University and the National Film Archive of Japan.

“Pakistan’s Himalayan Meltdown, that was filmed in 2019, focused on why the second largest icecap outside the polar regions is melting at the fastest rate in human history. One-third of the Himalayan glaciers is projected to melt away by the end of this century due to climate change, threatening the supply of water to nearly 2 billion people across South Asia. The documentary discovers how water can potentially become a major flash point between India and Pakistan as the team went undercover to observe the proliferation of water by thieves in Karachi,” Shehzad wrote on Instagram addressing his big win.

Shehzad states that he’s grateful to his amazing teams in Pakistan and Singapore.

Last year, the filmmaker also won the Gender Equality Impact Changemaker award for understanding the need to build a more equal world for women through his films.

