Shehzad Roy releases unplugged version of ‘Mukhra’ and fans love it

If there’s one thing Shehzad Roy is known for, other than his music and humanitarian activities, it has to be the fact that he doesn’t age. The artist defies age and the unplugged version of his song Mukhra that he just released is proof.

“I hear this complaint constantly that I have started doing only socio-political songs and have stopped doing romantic songs,” wrote the singer in a recent post.

Catering to the huge demand, Shehzad decided to release the unplugged version of one of his previous hit; Mukhra.

“This first of many, unplugged version of Mukhra​ is for all my fans, done with the help of my guitarist, Imran Akhoond from Chicago, USA,” he shared the unplugged version and fans began to wonder how someone can be so handsome and so melodious, both at the same time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehzad Roy (@officialshehzadroy)

The original song released over a decade ago and Shehzad still sounds great and looks just as charming.

Fantastic. Beautifully sung. Not many notice the perfection in your pronunciation of the urdu poetry.

More of such unplugged stuff needed @ShehzadRoy bro Listen to the evergreen Mukhra here and also enjoy the visual treat 😉https://t.co/E2BfKjfbn7 — Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) April 6, 2021

You must continue singing romantic songs as your voice has such a heart touching ring. — Mehreen's Corner (@MehreensCorner) April 4, 2021

If I DM my number could you please WhatsApp the location coordinates for the fountain of youth, heard you had good contacts with the conquistadors back then. Definitely a mesmerizing piece. — Muhammad Ali Anwer (@M92AliAnwer) April 4, 2021

He’s looking like a teenage boy😄loving unplugged #mukhra — Wasim Ch (@WasiChWasi) April 4, 2021

Listen to the complete song below:

comments