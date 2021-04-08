To top
8 Apr

Shehzad Roy releases unplugged version of ‘Mukhra’ and fans love it

by Entertainment Desk

If there’s one thing Shehzad Roy is known for, other than his music and humanitarian activities, it has to be the fact that he doesn’t age. The artist defies age and the unplugged version of his song Mukhra that he just released is proof.

“I hear this complaint constantly that I have started doing only socio-political songs and have stopped doing romantic songs,” wrote the singer in a recent post.

Catering to the huge demand, Shehzad decided to release the unplugged version of one of his previous hit; Mukhra.

“This first of many, unplugged version of Mukhra is for all my fans, done with the help of my guitarist, Imran Akhoond from Chicago, USA,” he shared the unplugged version and fans began to wonder how someone can be so handsome and so melodious, both at the same time. 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehzad Roy (@officialshehzadroy)

 

The original song released over a decade ago and Shehzad still sounds great and looks just as charming.

 

 

Listen to the complete song below:

 

 

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
Video: Laila Wasti talks about acting, nepotism, Dunk & much more
Next post
Jemima Goldsmith & other celebs weigh in on PM Imran Khan’s views on rape
You might also like
Shehzad Roy’s new song ‘Kon Kis Ka Admi Hai’ highlights the importance of truth
February 10, 2021
Shehzad
Shehzad Roy shares experience of COVID through an innovative video following his recovery
July 30, 2020
Celebrities head to Kashmir in support of PM Imran Khan’s rally
September 13, 2019