Shoaib Malik escapes unhurt in terrible car crash

Cricketer Shoaib Malik recently had a narrow escape in a car crash in Lahore on Sunday. According to Geo Super, He was leaving the Pakistan Cricket Board’s National High Performance Centre (NHPC) after attending the Pakistan Super League Player Draft 2021 when he met the accident.

Malik, as per Geo News, left the NHPC at high speed but was unable to control his sports car, which ended up skidding on the road and hitting a truck outside.

The car sustained damages to its front but Malik is unhurt. As pictures of the car started circulating the social media, the cricketer assured his fans that he is perfectly fine.

“I am perfectly all right everybody,” said Malik in a Tweet later. “Thank you to each one of you who’ve reached out.”

– “I am perfectly all right everybody. It was just a happenstance accident and Almighty has been extremely Benevolent. Thank you to each one of you who’ve reached out. I am deeply grateful for all the love and care…” ~ Shoaib Malik — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 10, 2021

