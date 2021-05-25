To top
25 May

Shoaib Malik to make his acting debut with an upcoming drama

by Entertainment Desk

Previously, Sania Mirza made headlines for making her acting debut with a webseries and now husband and Pakistani cricket star, Shoaib Malik has revealed that he might be venturing into acting as well.

In a recent episode of Time Out with Ahsan Khan, the cricketer who has been making regular appearances on TV shows, hinted that he will be making his acting debut with an upcoming drama. He has already shot several scenes for the project.

The conversation started when the host Ahsan Khan asked the cricketer about his interest in acting, to which he replied that he loves to act. While his focus remains cricket in which he said he has a lot more to achieve than he already has, he shared that he is in the favour of exploring new avenues and experimenting.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

 

Shoaib Malik confirmed that it is more than a single scene special appearance.

Sonya Hussyn was invited as a guest on the same episode, which makes the viewers curious about Shoaib’s acting debut. Will the two be seen sharing the screen?

 

