Shuja Haider recreates iconic naat ‘Faslon Ko Takaluf’

Ramazan is that time of the year when several artists bring forward their religious side. This year, Atif Aslam released a special naat, Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat, to celebrate the holy month and surprise his followers and actor Imran Abbas gifted his fans a beautiful rendition of Qaseeda Burda Shareef. Shuja Haider also welcomed the holy month with a sentimental treat for his fans.

Shuja Haider recreated the timeless naat, Faslon Ko Takaluf and won lots of love and respect for the beautiful rendition.

Iconic Naat Faslon Ko Takaluf holds a great sentimental value for Pakistanis and naat lovers in general. Originally recited by Qari Waheed Zafar Qasmi, it has been penned by Professor Iqbal Azeem.

While the original is hard to compete with, Shuja’s version is a good cover that will give you goosebumps. A mesmerising recitation that teleported many to their childhood.

Watch Shuja’s version here:

