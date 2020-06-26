Sindh Health Ministry appoints Asim Jofa as advisor on PPE quality control

When Pakistan was hit with its first few cases of the coronavirus, the country’s healthcare department immediately realized its shortages for adequate medical gear, specially Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Fashion designer Asim Jofa is the first person who used his resources as a designer and began production of protective equipment. Many followed in his footsteps and began production with the design he provided for the right manufacturing.

Now, after months of consistent effort, he has been award an advisory position to oversee the quality controls for PPE production by the Sindh Ministry of Health.

In an exclusive conversation with Something Haute, Asim conveyed, “I feel like it’s just my duty. I’m not even taking a salary or any of the perks offered to me with the position. God has been really kind to me with this. I wasn’t sure I’d be able to produce even one proper PPE but here I am.”

He further talked about his duties and plans with the position. “My aim is to ensure the best quality of PPEs will be provided to healthcare workers. I’ve been managing quite well so far. With 515 hospitals already supplied with 6000 reusable PPEs, my aim is to go up to 10,000 soon. Keeping in mind that Pakistan is the only country which hasn’t encountered issues with their protective gear, we must be on the right track, since we’re also planning on exporting them soon,” he said.

For someone who has gained so much experience in such a small period of time, this position couldn’t have been more well deserved. Especially since he made such a drastic difference despite being not associated to the field of medicine.

“I feel like it’s also good for the fashion industry as well that we were able to expand to such extents,” the fashion designer concluded.

