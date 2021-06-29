Sinf-e-Naazuk to Sinf-e-Aahan: Sajal, Yumna, Syra, Kubra & Ramsha unite for mega project

Here is the big news we all have been waiting for!

Television’s bigwigs have come together for a mega project titled Sinf-e-Aahan which features the women of steel from our entertainment industry. Doing justice to its unique name, the cast also has acting powerhouses Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf and Ramsha Khan together in one drama.

Not only the cast is brilliantly talented but the team behind Sinf-e-Aahan is a force to be reckoned with. Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz of Next Level Entertainment, along with Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib of Six Sigma Plus have joined hands to produce the drama in association with ISPR.

Brace yourself, if you think it can’t get better than that! Sinf-e-Aahan is written by renowned playwright Umera Ahmed and is directed by Nadeem Baig. The drama will air soon on ARY Digital.