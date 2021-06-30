SOC Films bags two Daytime Emmy nominations for ‘Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions.’

SOC Films, a Karachi-based film production house, headed by two-time Academy Award and four-time Emmy winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, has bagged nominations in two categories at the prestigious 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards for its international documentary series FUNDAMENTAL. GENDER JUSTICE. NO EXCEPTIONS.

Sharmeen took to Instagram to announce the good news. She also wished her team good luck and shared that she is proud of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy (@sharmeenobaidchinoy)

Produced by SOC Films’ documentary filmmakers Safyah Zafar Usmani and Shahrukh Waheed with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy as the director, the five-episode international documentary series was entirely shot in Brazil, Georgia, Kenya, USA, and Pakistan.

FUNDAMENTAL. GENDER JUSTICE. NO EXCEPTIONS. has been nominated in the categories of ‘Outstanding Short Form Daytime Non-Fiction Program’ and ‘Outstanding Directing Team For A Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program’. In a first of sorts for Pakistan, a global documentary series has been created and produced by an all Pakistani Crew, and officially presented and released by YouTube Originals and Refinery29.

A collaboration between SOC Films and Global Fund for Women, the character-driven documentary series follows dynamic gender justice activists from five countries who are disrupting the status quo, by agitating and organizing to create safe spaces and a safer world for other women, girls, and other historically marginalized people and communities globally.

Read: Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy & Maheen Sadiq’s Freedom Fighters nominated for Emmy Award

“I am proud of SOC Films and the fact that it’s the only production house in Pakistan that has been consistently being nominated and recognized for its work on all the major global platforms and award programs. This series is a collaboration with Global Fund for Women where we are advocating for women rights around the world and highlighting the heroes on the ground, working in grass root communities and the advances they are making in the lives of others.” said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy in a press statement.

The official trailer can be viewed here:

SOC Films and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy have previously won four Emmys: Best Documentary for A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness, Best Documentary and Outstanding Editing: Documentary and Long Form for Saving Face and Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary for Children of the Taliban.

We wish the team of SOC Films all the best to get a trophy home!