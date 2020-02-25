SOC Films launches short film Khamosh Yadein from Home1947 series

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Films releases the fifth short film from its Home1947 series, titled Khamosh Yaadein (Silent Memories).

The fifth film tells the story of a woman’s journey from a grand haveli to a shack with a tin roof. She recalls the devastating effects that upheaval, turmoil and displacement have had on her life and her family. The short film also depicts how love and harmony can make any place feel like a home.

Home1947 is a series which shows a deeply personal exploration of the lives and stories of the millions that were displaced in 1947 during the creation of two new independent states, India and Pakistan.

The 7 short films are conceptualized and produced by SOC Films, which recreate the long-lost sights and sounds of what millions once called home and explores this world not through the words of historians and politicians, but through the eyes of those who lived through it.

It was first premiered as part of the Home1947 Exhibition at the Manchester International Festival in the UK, after which it was screened at exhibitions in Mumbai, followed by Lahore and Karachi.

You can watch Khamosh Yaadein here:

