10 Apr

SOC Films releases final short film from Home1947 series titled ‘Dark Secrets’

by Entertainment Desk
Entertainment, News
Home1947

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Films (SOC Films) has released the seventh and final short film from HOME1947 series titled Dark Secrets.



The short film chronicles the childhood memories from an idyllic world, of chasing peacocks and eating grapefruit, which came to a crashing end in the ensuing riots that took place during the Partition of the subcontinent in 1947.

HOME1947 series is a deeply personal exploration of the lives and stories of the millions that were displaced in 1947 during the creation of two new independent states, India and Pakistan. It is a series of 7-short films which recreate the long-lost sights and sounds of what millions once called home and explores this world not through the words of historians and politicians, but through the eyes of those who lived through it.

 

Home1947

A screenshot from the short film

 

Conceptualized and produced by SOC Films, it was first premiered as part of the Home1947 Exhibition at the Manchester International Festival in the UK, after which it was screened at exhibitions in Mumbai, followed by Lahore and Karachi.

You can watch the short film here:

 

Kashf ep 1: A promising story about the interpretations of dreams
