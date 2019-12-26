SOC Films releases ‘Ghosts of the Past’ from its Home1947 series

After releasing its first short film, Beila by Kamal Khan, SOC Films recently released its next installment from the Home1947 series, titled Ghosts of the Past.

Directed and produced by SOC Films, it follows the story of Anver Jehan, an introvert who spent most of her time reading books by the window. As she reads, she recalls how she had to part with her only friend during Partition. Jahan passed away in December last year.

Home1947 is a series of 7 short films that explore personal stories of millions of people who were displaced in 1947 during the creation of two new independent states, Pakistan and India.

Conceptualized and produced by SOC Films, Home1947 recreates the long-lost sights and sounds of what many once called home. It was first premiered as part of the Home1947 Exhibition at the Manchester International Festival in the UK, after which it was screened at exhibitions in Mumbai, followed by Lahore and Karachi.

