SOC Films releases third short film from Home1947 series titled Zameen

After its first two offerings — Beila by Kamal Khan and Ghosts of the Past — SOC Films recently released its third short film from the Home1947 series, titled Zameen.

With one foot in the world of his father and another in the world of his mother, the third installment Zameen is a story of a refugee who found his home when he left a part of himself behind.

Indeed, Home1947 is a deeply personal exploration of the lives and stories of the millions that were displaced in 1947 during the creation of two new independent states, India and Pakistan. It is a series of 7-short films which recreate the long-lost sights and sounds of what millions once called home and explores this world not through the words of historians and politicians, but through the eyes of those who lived through it.

Conceptualized and produced by SOC Films, it was first premiered as part of the Home1947 Exhibition at the Manchester International Festival in the UK, after which it was screened at exhibitions in Mumbai, followed by Lahore and Karachi.

You can watch the short film here:

